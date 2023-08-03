Somalia head of athletics suspended over viral 'runner' video

Nasro Abukar Ali plodded over the finish line over 10 seconds behind the winner of the 100 meters at the ongoing Summer World University Games in China

Somalia’s Olympic committee on Thursday said it suspended the head of athletics for “shaming” the country after a video showing a clearly amateur runner coming in last in an international race went viral.

The runner, identified as Nasro Abukar Ali, plodded over the finish line over 10 seconds behind the winner of the 100 meters at the ongoing Summer World University Games in China, sparking ridicule and outrage among Somalis on social media.

Somali Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud said Ali was neither a "sports person nor a runner,” and that there was no "Somali University Sports Association.” In a letter addressed to the nation's Olympic committee, he urged the body to suspend the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Khadijo Aden Dahir.

"After getting evidence indicating how Nasro Abukar Ali... was selected, we have confirmed that Khadijo Adan Dahir has committed power abuse and nepotism by selecting a person with no sports background," the Somalia Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"This has shamed the sports of the country."

In an interview broadcast on Facebook on Thursday, Ali said she was "selected through a competitive process" but suffered an injury prior to the race.

"When I was running in the competition, I had a muscle strain. But in order to avoid being blamed, I was still running,” she claimed, adding that she was "disappointed to be the last one.”

"I am happy that I carried my country's flag and I have hopes to participate in other competitions next year... but if Somalis discourage you, where do you get the morale from?"