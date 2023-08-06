Sweden eliminates defending champions USA from Women’s World Cup

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski defended his team from criticism on the eve of the game

Sweden knocked two-time defending champions the United States out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The Swedish team won their last-16 tie 5-4 on penalties. They will now face Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

After Germany's shock group-phase exit, the top-rated Americans and Sweden, third on the FIFA list, were the two highest-ranked teams left standing. The defending champions, however, looked unconvincing, squeezing into the knockout phase with a 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal and being held by the Netherlands.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski defended his team from criticism on Saturday.

“For someone again to question the standards, the mentality, the mindset of this team after everything that they do, first, I don’t think it’s the right time for that and, second, I don’t think it’s the right thing as well,” he told reporters on the eve of the game.

"We are doing everything we can to provide success and meet the expectations for everyone,” he added.