Both England and Australia will now fancy their chances to win the tournament following the shocking early exists by powerhouses Brazil, Germany, and the U.S.

Title favorites England advanced to the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Monday after squeaking by Nigeria in a penalty shootout, while hosts Australia also advanced with a 2-0 victory over Denmark.

Despite failing to score in regulation and being a player down in extra time after midfielder Lauren James received a red card in the 87th minute, the Lionesses were able to dispatch a surprisingly well-organized and defensive Nigeria side in the penalty shootout.

AP Photo/Tertius Pickard England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia.

Nigeria opened the spot kicks with two misses from Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie, while English substitute Chloe Kelly sealed England's victory in front of a crowd of over 50,000 spectators in Brisbane.

England will now face Colombia or Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Saturday but will have to do so without James, who was initially given a yellow card before the decision was made to give her a match-ending straight red card.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688540158088425474 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I have not spoken to LJ yet. I am sure she will be disappointed but we stick together as a team," England goalkeeper Mary Earps said.

"The odds were against us tonight but the team came together fantastically to really grind it out."

Meanwhile, in Sydney, tournament hosts Australia flashed their title credentials with a solid 2-0 victory over Denmark in front of over 75,000 fans.

Captain and superstar Sam Kerr returned from injury and made her tournament debut in the 80th minute after her team had already gone up 2-0 with goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688594286638514186 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It's massive for us to have a player like her back and boost our confidence, it's huge for us," Foord said of Kerr's return.

"If we play like that, I'm confident we can beat anyone. We want to keep our dream alive."

The Matildas will play France or Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Both England and Australia will now fancy their chances to win the tournament following the shocking early exits by powerhouses Brazil, Germany, and reigning champions the United States.