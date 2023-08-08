Les Bleues are well acquainted with their future opponents, having played them on July 14 as part of their preparations for the tournament

The French women's national team put in a serious and diligent performance in Adelaide on Tuesday, overcoming Morocco 4-0 without letting the emotional context of the match get the better of them, setting up a quarter-final date with Australia on Saturday at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nothing fazed Les Bleues on Tuesday evening in the hushed atmosphere of Hindmarsh Stadium. Neither the chill of southern Australia, with a dozen degrees on the thermometer; nor the Moroccan opposition, far less aggressive than feared; nor the emotion of a special match for several of the players in the game, linked to Morocco in one way or another.

With Kadidiatou Diani still impressing and involved in three goals (1 goal, 2 assists) and Eugénie Le Sommer credited with a brace, France have already matched their record from the 2019 edition on home soil, a World Cup that ended against the future champions USA.

On Saturday in Brisbane, coach Hervé Renard and his Tricolores face a completely different game and a completely different atmosphere against the highly ambitious Australians, co-hosts of the tournament.

The "Matildas," who have just had their attacking star Sam Kerr return back from injury, will be supported by almost 50,000 fans, almost four times as many as Tuesday's attendance in Adelaide at the tournament's smallest stadium (13,500 spectators).

Les Bleues are well acquainted with their future opponents, having faced them at the end of their preparations on July 14, losing 1-0 after a lackluster performance in Melbourne.