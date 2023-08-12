Musk declares 'epic' Zuckerberg fight will be in ancient Rome, with mixed approval

'I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture' the X (formerly Twitter) owner says in a post, however only partially confirmed by the Italian official

The two social media titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg continued their online feud on Friday, as the X (formerly Twitter) owner said a cage fight would take place in Italy, with an Italian minister providing confirmation of a “talk.”

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture," Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "They have agreed on an epic location."

"Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy" the tech giant added, saying “all proceeds will go to veterans.”

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about "how to organize a great charity event evoking history" but said any match "will not be held in Rome."

In a social media statement, Sangiuliano said the event would raise "a huge sum to two important Italian pediatric hospitals." Afterwhich, Musk confirmed the charity choice in a tweet.

Musk had hoped the fight would take place at the ancient Colosseum in Rome, a UNESCO World Heritage site, but the Italian minister’s statement seems to have denied that possibility.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg responded on his Threads social network with a photo of himself shirtless and pinning down an opponent, "I love this sport [jiu jitsu] and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me."

"If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” the Facebook giant jabbed at his rival.

Musk and Zuckerberg also contradicted each other on who would run the fight, with the former saying it would be run by their respective foundations and not the UFC, and the latter posting it would be a professional sports organization.

When asked about his health condition, Musk said a previous surgery for a titanium plate to hold two vertebrae together was "not an issue,” but he may need to undergo "minor surgery" to resolve a "problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs,” adding "recovery will only take a few months.”