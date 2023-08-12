Women's World Cup: Australia defeats France after incredibly tight game

The Australia vs. France quarter-finals of the Women's FIFA World Cup finishes after having gone into overtime penalties; neck and neck the entire game

The Australian team defeated the French 7-6, the longest shootout in World Cup penalties, after the Australia vs. France quarter-finals game of the Women's FIFA World Cup went to overtime on Saturday.

Both sides had good chances, having locked at 0-0 in the first 90 minutes, and continued tied until a penalty shootout, with near equal ball possession and shots on target. Australia will now play England or Colombia in the semi-final.

(AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) France's Wendie Renard heads the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia.

The French “Les Bleues” were well acquainted with their opponents, having faced the Australian team at the end of preparations on July 14, but had also previously lost. In the end, Cortnee Vine won the quarter-final game for Australia on Saturday.

France had previously defeated Morocco 4-0 on Tuesday in Adelaide, with a serious and diligent performance, which set them up for the quarter-final date with Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Australian "Matildas" were supported by almost 50,000 fans, almost four times as many as Tuesday's attendance at France’s previous game in Adelaide, at the tournament's smallest stadium with capacity for 13,500 spectators.

The hosts, Australia, had advanced with a 2-0 victory over Denmark on Monday. England, currently the title favorite, had also played on the same day after just barely squeaking by Nigeria in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Sweden knocked the two-time defending champions U.S. out of the tournament on Sunday, during an intense 5-4 game that ended on penalties. The Scandinavian country then defeated Japan 2-1 for a spot in the semifinals against Spain.