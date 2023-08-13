Soccer superstar Neymar reportedly set for Saudi move

The PSG star understood to have agreed terms with Al Hilal

Neymar was "in negotiations" on Sunday to become the latest football superstar to decamp for Saudi Arabia, leaving behind Paris Saint-Germain just as fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe was reintroduced from the cold by the French champions.

A source was quoted in the French media as saying that 31-year-old Neymar "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans" with the Brazilian immediately linked to Al-Hilal in the Gulf kingdom.

Another source in Saudi Arabia said that "direct negotiations" between Neymar's agents and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) were ongoing.

"If we reach an agreement with him in the coming hours, we would start negotiating with PSG immediately. He would play for Al-Hilal if a deal is sealed," said the source.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270 million), and while he has won five league titles, he hasn't been able to taste success in the Champions League.

PSG have already seen Argentine superstar Lionel Messi leave for Inter Miami, while Kylian Mbappe's future in Paris is also in doubt.