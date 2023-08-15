Spain downs Sweden to reach their first ever FIFA Women's World Cup Final

Spain, successful in their first World Cup semifinal, remain in contention for a title that would change their status from emerging nation to established power

Spain qualified for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup final, defeating Sweden 2-1 in Auckland on Tuesday, in a thrilling semifinal that was decided by Olga Carmona's 90th-minute goal.

With a thunderous shot, the Spanish defender stunned the Swedes, who had equalized only a few seconds earlier through Rebecka Blomqvist.

After a long period of stalemate for the first hour of the contest, the match was unlocked in a frenzied final quarter of an hour, following a goal by Salma Paralluelo, the Spanish "supersub" who had already been decisive in the previous round.

La Roja's attacking force got the better of the tournament's joint-best defense, who were completely shocked by the quick turn of events in the final moments of the contest.

SAEED KHAN / AFP Spain's players celebrate their win in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Spain are now in contention for a title that would crown their change of status from emerging nation to established power.

Aitana Bonmati's teammates thwarted the predictions, despite tensions behind the scenes linked to the perceived divisive methods of coach Jorge Vilda, who last year suffered the rebellion of fifteen internationals who no longer wanted to play under him.

On Sunday in Sydney, one of the youngest teams in the tournament will face either hosts Australia or favorites England, two other countries who are in search of their first-ever title.

For Sweden, it is another another cruel outcome as they bow out of a third World Cup in the semifinal stage, after 2011 and 2019, as well as a semifinal loss at the European championships last year.