Soccer superstar Neymar officially signs with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

The Brazilian star signs a two year contract with the Riyadh club after spending six season with French giants Paris-Saint Germain

Soccer superstar Neymar has officially been announced as the newest player for Saudi Arabia first division club Al Hilal.

The Brazilian star has signed a two year contract with the Riyadh club after spending six season with French giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG).

Neymar is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia within the next few days, having already completed his medical exams and paperwork in France earlier this week.

PSG are estimated to receive over 100 million dollars from Al Hilal for the forward, according various media reports.

Neymar will receive between 300 and 500 million dollars for the entirety of his contract, which is spread over two years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691488502163120128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In addition to his salary, the superstar will be given a private jet for his travels and a luxurious villa with his own staff in which he can live in with his partner.

Neymar, like Cristiano Ronaldo before him, will be given an exemption to allow him to live with his partner, despite the two not being married. It is illegal in Saudi Arabia for couples to live together if they are not married.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691490360243970048 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In addition to the jet and house, the Brazilian will be given an 85,000 dollars bonus for each match won, and another bonus of 550,000 dollars for each social media post that promotes Saudi Arabia.

Neymar becomes the latest global soccer star to join the Saudi Arabian league, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and others.

At the age of 31 years old, the former Santos and Barcelona forward is considered to be at the peak of his powers despite being injured regularly over the past four seasons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691495565018771482 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Before his move to Al Hilal, reports stated that Neymar was interested in a return to Barcelona. The move did not materialize due to the Catalan club's financial outlook and reluctance from former teammate and now head coach Xavi to bring in the Brazilian.

A recent report stated that Neymar was offered to European giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, but that all five clubs declined the opportunity to sign him.