England silences hosts Australia, secures spot in Women's World Cup Final

England's clinical display in Sydney on Wednesday shattered Australian dreams as they clinched a decisive 3-1 victory, securing a spot in the Women's World Cup final against Spain.

The Lionesses, having stumbled at this stage twice before, silenced the 75,000-strong crowd and advanced to their inaugural final as European champions.

DAVID GRAY / AFP England's forward #23 Alessia Russo celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Manchester United's Ella Toone ignited the action nine minutes before halftime, unleashing a rocket just inside the box with a remarkable strike.

Responding for the home side, a rejuvenated Sam Kerr, making her first start in this tournament, set the game ablaze with an astonishing goal. Her 30-yard shot, following an intricate run, thrilled the spectators and injected new life into the match.

However, the home side's rejuvenation was short-lived, as Lauren Hemp made her presence felt, forcing her way into the box and expertly stabbing the ball into the corner. Alessia Russo provided the finishing touch with merely four minutes remaining in regular time, capping off England's victory.

AP Photo/Abbie Parr From left: Australia's Caitlin Foord, Emily Van Egmond and Sam Kerr walk after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

England coach Sarina Wiegman expressed her disbelief at reaching the final, acknowledging the team's achievement while recognizing that the ultimate goal, the World Cup itself, remained ahead.

"We achieved the final and it's unbelievable. It feels like we won it but we didn't win it (the World Cup), we just won this game," said Wiegman.

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft Team England, left, and Australia, right, get together after England won the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

"We played a hard game, but again we found a way to win. We have been talking about ruthlessness and this team has ruthlessness, whether it is up front or in defense."

Having set a date for the final on Sunday at Stadium Australia, England will face a formidable Spanish squad that overcame Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals. The impending clash promises to crown a new world champion in women's football.