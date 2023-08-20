Messi wins first Major League Soccer trophy with Inter Miami

Seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi has now scored 10 goals in seven games

Lionel Messi won his first trophy in North American soccer on Saturday as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties (10-9).

The World Cup winner put Miami ahead in the 24th minute with a strike into the top corner but Fafa Picault leveled for Nashville in the second half. After Messi hit the post and Leonardo Campana missed a last second chance to win the game in regulation for Miami, the game went to a shoot-out which ended in a duel between the two keepers and Elliot Panicco's shot being saved by Miami's Drake Callender.

Miami, in their third season of existence, were rock bottom of Major League Soccer when Messi joined them a month ago. Along with Spanish pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba the Argentine soccer star has utterly transformed the team leading them on a seven game unbeaten run to the League Cup title.

TIM NWACHUKWU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami hoist the trophy with his teammates after defeating the Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

Co-owner of the club David Beckham said he was stunned by the way the former Barcelona trio had been able to bring about change so quickly.

"It is like a movie, you watch these players play and it is, emotionally, everything about their play is beautiful,” he said.

"I am very happy to win our first title in just one month, the club's first. The team is growing by leaps and bounds and we are very happy," said midfielder Busquets.

"We have infected the team with our spirit, our work, our character and experience. We are making a solid team ... And then we have Leo, who makes a difference because he's the best in the world."

Seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi has now scored 10 goals in seven games and on Wednesday has the chance to reach another final when his team takes on Cincinnati in the semi-final of the U.S. Open Cup.