Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy forces white suprematist to apologize

French-born Jewish-Israeli fighter Natan Levy, nicknamed “Lethal,” defeated a supporter of antisemitic white supremacist Nick Fuentes in a cage fight last week.

The fight came after a verbal exchange on social media between Levy, who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and the Fuentes supporter, identified as Ben. The Twitter clash began when someone posted a photo of skinny nationalist's topless photo, saying all Fuentes supporters should look that way.

Levy responded by criticizing the photo, comparing the man's physique to a “chopstick.” Ben then challenged Levy to a cage fight in Las Vegas. Although having no formal training in MMA, the user has shown himself to be confident in his online posts.

Before the fight began, Ben said he supports Fuentes because he agrees with the views of the white supremacist, who denies the Holocaust and praises Hitler. Levy in turn said he wanted to teach him a lesson.

“I'm not gonna hurt him too bad but a lesson has to be taught here about trolling. Education is painful sometimes,” he said.

The fight was filmed and streamed on YouTube. Levy quickly took control of the match, using a variety of punching and wrestling techniques to overpower Ben. He finished the fight by choking the opponent, who tapped out to signal defeat.

Before letting him go, Levy forced Ben to apologize and later admit on camera that six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

In December, Levy also called out rapper Kanye West after his numerous antisemitic posts.

"Kanye West, if you have a problem with me or my people, come see me," he said at a press conference after a victorious fight.