Spanish FA president slammed for 'grabbing and kissing' Women's World Cup star

'We shouldn't consider that giving a kiss without consent is something that 'just happens'. It's a form of sexual violence' says Spanish Equality Minister

Spain’s Football Federation President Luis Rubiales kissed his team’s midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the mouth at the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy ceremony, sparking sexual violence controversy.

As the Spanish players greeted officials during the trophy ceremony, following their 1-0 final victory over England, one gesture stood out from the rest and has been strongly criticized with questions on whether the kiss was consensual.

In general, Rubiales' closeness to his female subordinates did not escape the many observers. His lengthy embraces seemed to make some of the professional soccer players uncomfortable, and the kiss with Hermoso was then considered taking it too far, setting off a storm on social networks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693512956263223695 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I didn't like it," Hermoso said on an Instagram live stream after the game, but in a later statement passed through the Spanish federation to AFP, she reportedly changed her position.

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," said Hermoso, according to the statement, adding "the president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

"A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important,” the statement concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693345910112072129 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, some social networks users described the gesture as sexual assault, including some of Spain’s politicians, while others spoke of the double standard in the treatment of female players compared to male players.

"We shouldn't consider that giving a kiss without consent is something that 'just happens'. It's a form of sexual violence that we women suffer on a daily basis and until now has been invisible, and which we cannot normalize. It's the duty of society as a whole. With consent at the heart of everything. Only a yes is a yes,” Spain’s Equality Minister, Irene Montero, condemned on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693355465252753499 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another Spanish politician, Adrián Barbón, characterized the kiss as an “absolute lack of respect and an abuse that neither the moment, nor the euphoria, nor the joy justifies.

A spokesperson for the leftwing Spanish coalition Sumar party, Marta Lois, added her voice to the many on social media that called on Rubiales to resign. Though the soccer federation president himself brushed off any suggestion that the act was inappropriate.

“It was a kiss between two friends celebrating something,” Rubiales told the broadcaster COPE on Sunday, going on to dismiss those who saw it differently as “idiots and stupid people.”