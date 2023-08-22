UFC fighter looking forward to 'real Jew-jitsu' in the cage after beating anti-Semite

Natan Levy told i24NEWS he is 'always ready to defend for what is right' amid 'a major rise in antisemitism online' and in 'real life'

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Natan Levy, an Israeli mixed martial arts fighter who defeated an outspoken Holocaust denier last week, spoke to i24NEWS on Monday about what prompted him to accept the challenge from his bigoted opponent.

Nicknamed “Lethal,” Levy went head to head in Las Vegas against a supporter of white supremacist Nick Fuentes known only as “Ben,” fueled by heinous comments made online placing doubt in the genocide of an estimated six million Jews.

“I think there’s been a major rise in antisemitism online and, of course, after that in real life,” he told Benita Levin, while displaying “Jew Jitsu” on his T-shirt. “I’ve been seeing it very often, more and more often, especially in echo chambers like Twitter.”

The posts Levy enountered by the anti-Semite were “truly disturbing,” including claims of “physical superiority due to being white,” to which Levy responded by mocking him. Levy accepted a challenge, which “kind of backfired” for the bigot.

As a professional fighter, “I don’t have a habit of solving, you know, arguments or anything with physical violence,” he said. “This is completely the opposite of martial arts and the martial art way. However, I was challenged,” by a man who “came to my gym, disrespecting me, my culture, my heritage, Jewish people around the world.”

“I never look for a fight,” he added, “but I will never back down from one, especially not one with these stakes.”

"Me beating him doesn’t mean I’m right and they’re wrong,” he said. “It’s more about the principal and standing up for yourself, standing up for your people,” even though “at the end of the day he is wrong” had he won the fight.

Levy went up against the antisemite “to teach him a lesson.” After beating him, Ben retracted his hateful comments, while Levy showed grace by posing with his opponent after the fight.

The UFC fighter said he is trying to represent himself and his people as best as he can. "I do think it is important to step up our game as far as explaining, you know, Israel — going against the hate, fighting antisemitism, and, most importantly, being proud of our heritage, being proud of ourselves and not hiding, not being ashamed. Not letting anyone fill us in any negative way about being Jewish.”

Levy has confronted other public expressions of antisemitism, including calling out Kanye West last December when the rapper said he would go "Defcon 3" on the Jews. West also said there were things he "liked" about Hitler.

Regarding his T-shirt, he said: “I put the 'Jew' in Jew-jitsu, and this is my fighting style.”

He said he was “not a violent person, but always ready to defend for what is right.”

Levy is preparing for an upcoming fight on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena, where he is “looking forward to showing some real Jew-jitsu in the cage.”