FIFA opens disciplinary probe against Spain's Rubiales, following kiss

Spanish Football Association president, Luis Rubiales, was informed by the international soccer body that it 'is opening disciplinary proceedings against him'

FIFA announced Thursday disciplinary proceedings were opened against Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, after he kissed Spain’s soccer star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team’s World Cup victory.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final," the soccer world’s governing body said in a statement.

(AP Photo/Mark Baker) President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, embrace's Spain's Princess Infanta Sofia as Queen Letizia and FIFA President Gianni Infantino wait on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

“The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code,” the association stated, adding it will provide further information once there is a final decision.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” the statement concluded.

(AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso playing for Barcelona.

Hermoso herself released a joint statement on Wednesday, with the Spanish soccer union Futpro, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president, following a storm of condemnations against the man’s actions.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the joint statement said.

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, demanded Rubiales be sacked, “after the very serious actions and behaviour of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.”

"One of the greatest feats in the history of Spanish sport has been tainted by the embarrassing behaviour,” La Liga F said in the statement.

"A boss grabbing his employee by the head and kissing her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated,” it continued, adding "it's not just about the kiss. Celebrating the triumph on the presidential balcony while holding his genitals next to the queen is unacceptable and disgusting."

The league statement concluded, it was an "unprecedented international disgrace for the 'Spain brand', for Spanish sport and for women's football in the world."

Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics, calling them "stupid," before eventually apologizing.