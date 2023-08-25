Spanish govt starts proceedings to suspend soccer chief Rubiales

Kiss row could be 'MeToo' of Spanish football, says sports secretary

The Spanish government is taking steps to sideline the head of the country’s soccer federation following widespread outrage at his behavior during celebrations of the women’s national team’s World Cup victory last weekend.

The news came out hours after Luis Rubiales refused to resign following a week of criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso.

The row could be the "MeToo" moment of Spanish soccer, Spain's secretary of sport said Friday.

"I think we can say it is the MeToo of Spanish football," Victor Francos, who is also the president of Spain's sport council, told journalists.