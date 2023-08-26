Spain soccer body accuses player of lying, threatens legal action

The women's team announced a strike on Friday, following a defiant statement by the president, who described the kiss as consensual and refused to step down

The Spanish soccer ffederation on Saturday accused Women's World Cup player Jenni Hermoso's of "lies" about her kiss with federation president Luis Rubiales and threatened to take legal action.

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, casting himself as the victim; this fueled anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behavior.

The federation (RFEF) and Rubiales said they would "demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself." It would take "as many legal actions as necessary to defend the honor of the President of the RFEF."

Hermoso said was "vulnerable and was the victim of an aggression."

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership and announcing a strike until their demands are met.