Spanish prosecutors open preliminary sexual assault probe into Rubiales kiss

Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday a preliminary investigation was opened into the country’s former soccer chief Luis Rubiales after he forcibly kissed World Cup player Jenni Hermoso, stating it might constitute a “sexual assault" crime.

"Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault," a Spanish court statement said.

"Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by Rubiales was not consensual," the statement added.

Hermoso on Friday released her own statement, saying the unwanted kiss left her feeling "vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act and with no type of consent.”

Since then, the court said the investigation was opened in light of the "unequivocal nature" of her statements, saying it was necessary "to determine their legal significance.” Rubiales has been heavily criticized for his actions and reactions since the events at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.

In this handout image released by the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) on August 25, 2023, RFEF President Luis Rubiales delivers a speech during an extraordinary general assembly of the federation on August 25, 2023 in Las Rozas de Madrid. Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales refused to resign today after a week of heavy criticism for his for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of female player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph.

The player would also be offered “the option of legal action, giving her the chance to contact National Court prosecutors within 15 days for information about her rights as a victim of an alleged sexual assault,” the statement said, “should she wish to file a complaint."

FIFA itself already suspended Rubiales as president of Spain's RFEF soccer federation on Saturday, and further sanctions could be levied against him as the country's National Sports Council was to examine the complaints against the former head official.