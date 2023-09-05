US Open fan ejected after shouting ‘Hitler phrase’ from stands

'He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,' Zverev told the umpire

A fan was ejected from the US Open Tennis Championships on Monday after Germany’s Alexander Zverev protested about a "Hitler phrase" being shouted from the stands.

Zverev was serving in the fourth set of his last 16 battle with Italy's Jannik Sinner on the Arthur Ashe Stadium when the incident happened. Zverev approached chair umpire James Keothavong to complain about the fan's behavior.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world," Zverev told the umpire. "This is unbelievable."

Keothavong consulted with security officials in an attempt to identify the culprit. Eventually a man wearing a blue baseball cap was singled out and ordered to leave the arena.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698919518515626464 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The late-night US Open crowds have been criticised during the tournament. Former Australian professional Rennae Stubbs said shortly after the Zverev incident on Monday that there were fans at night sessions that were "not good."

"I love the fans but at this point there are some bad characters," Stubbs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I had a drink thrown on me last night by a drunk fan who was fighting with her boyfriend. Now we got someone yelling Hitler slurs!"