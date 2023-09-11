'I feel good in my own body. I still feel I got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family,' says the Serbian tennis star after his U.S. victory

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night at the U.S. Open, for his 24th Grand Slam title, a record only shared with Margaret Court.

"I'm going to keep going. You know, I feel good in my own body. I still feel I got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family," Djokovic said after the historic victory.

"I don't play as much in terms of other tournaments, so I try to, you know, prioritise my preparation so that I can peak in Slams," the 24 time champion added.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

Djokovic returns to the world number one spot Monday, adding to his record 390 weeks there. He replaced Carlos Alcaraz at the top, after the 20-year-old Spaniard defeated the Serbian champion at Wimbledon, which was the first such feat this year at a Grand Slam tournament.

The Alcaraz upset at Wimbledon, which ruined the Djokovic's bid for a full calendar Grand Slam, had raised speculations over a generational shift. But any thoughts of the Serbian being ready to pass the torch was shown to be premature at the U.S. Open.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport," Djokovic said.

"I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top, if I'm still playing the way I'm playing," the Serbian champion added.