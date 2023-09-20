Spanish women return to national team following resolution of strike

The strike had seen 19 players from the squad under the newly appointed coach, Montse Tome, withhold their participation, advocating for reforms within the RFEF

After a strike that rocked the Spanish women's national football team due to grievances surrounding the former president of the federation's misconduct, a resolution has been reached, with most of the international players agreeing to rejoin the squad, the Spanish government announced on Wednesday.

The breakthrough followed extensive negotiations to address player demands for substantial changes within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which came in the wake of the resignation of former president Luis Rubiales.

Victor Francos, the Secretary of State for Sports, confirmed the agreement during a press conference, stating, "We have arrived at a series of agreements which will be drawn up and signed tomorrow" between the RFEF and the Spanish government.

He also mentioned that out of the 23 initially called-up players, only two had opted not to continue with the squad.

EIDAN RUBIO / RFEF / AFP In this handout image released by the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) on August 25, 2023, RFEF President Luis Rubiales delivers a speech during an extraordinary general assembly of the federation on August 25, 2023 in Las Rozas de Madrid.

The strike had seen 19 players from the squad under the newly appointed coach, Montse Tome, withhold their participation, advocating for reforms within the RFEF.

In the lead-up to the agreement, players summoned by Coach Tome had reported for training despite their prior unavailability, some expressing apprehension about potential sanctions if they refused to take part.

Barcelona defender Mapi Leon stated, "We have been forced to come. But if they want to sanction us, then we have to come."

JAIME REINA / AFP Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso (R) celebrates scoring a goal with Alba Maria Redondo (L).

The players who had been on strike issued a statement on Monday reiterating their desire not to be called up for national duty. However, they acknowledged that potential legal consequences could compel them to attend.

The strike had posed the possibility of fines ranging from $3,200 to $32,100) for the players, with the additional risk of losing their playing licenses for up to five years.

Secretary of State for Sport Francos, who also serves as the president of Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD), confirmed that the two women who chose not to play would not face any sanctions.