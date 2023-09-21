Unique sports take the spotlight at Asian Games in China

The prestigious continental competition offers a unique opportunity to showcase sports deeply rooted in Asia's diverse cultures.

As the 19th Asian Games kick off in Hangzhou, China, the world is about to witness an array of sports rarely seen on the global stage.

While traditional events like athletics and swimming draw attention, the prestigious continental competition offers a unique opportunity to showcase sports deeply rooted in Asia's diverse cultures.

Originating in India, Kabaddi is a sport that has captured the hearts of millions. Known for its physicality and strategic gameplay, Kabaddi involves two teams of seven players each. A "raider" from one team ventures into the opponent's half, attempting to tag as many rivals as possible without being tackled before returning "home."

The twist? Each raid must be executed on a single breath, with raiders continuously chanting "kabaddi." Despite India's historical dominance, Iran made history in 2018 by ending India's winning streak in both men's and women's competitions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704846691390624127 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

With its origins in Uzbekistan, Kurash pays homage to ancient forms of wrestling across Central Asia. In Kurash, wrestlers don traditional robes similar to those in judo. The objective? To skillfully throw opponents off their feet. Uzbekistan showcased its mastery of the sport during its debut at the 2018 Asian Games, securing five out of six gold medals.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1702017108752691433 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Often referred to as "kick volleyball," Sepak Takraw is a beloved sport in Southeast Asia. Originating from the region, it has been a dominant force in the Asian Games since its introduction in 1990.

Sepak Takraw's unique feature is that players must use any part of their bodies except their hands and arms to send a rattan ball into the opposing court, blending elements of soccer and volleyball. Thailand has particularly excelled in this sport, amassing 26 gold medals out of 39 awarded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703655592181846069 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

With its roots in Japan, Soft Tennis offers a twist on the traditional game. Players utilize a softer rubber ball and lighter rackets, making for a unique playing experience. South Korea has emerged as a formidable force in Soft Tennis, capturing 25 out of 41 gold medals.

A collective term for Chinese martial arts, Wushu encompasses both sanda (sparring) and taolu (routine-based) events. China's prowess in Wushu is unrivaled, with the nation clinching ten out of fourteen gold medals during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701300574212465032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Xiangqi, often referred to as Chinese chess or elephant chess, offers a cerebral challenge akin to chess. Originating in China, it represents a battle between two armies, with the objective being to checkmate the enemy general. Unlike traditional chess, Xiangqi unfolds on a unique nine-by-ten grid.

Though relatively new to the Asian Games, it has already garnered attention, with China emerging victorious in four out of six medals during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.