UN defends women's dress choices after France bans athlete's hijabs at Olympics

The United Nations reaffirmed its opposition to dress codes for women on Tuesday, following France's decision to prohibit its Olympic athletes from using Muslim hijabs at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Marta Hurtado, a spokesperson for the United Nations rights office, emphasized that "no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear" during a press briefing in Geneva.

Hurtado's comments came after the French sports minister announced that the country's athletes would not be allowed to wear headscarves during the upcoming Olympic Games. This decision aligns with France's stringent rules on secularism.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera reiterated the government's stance against displaying religious symbols during sporting events on Sunday. "What does that mean? That means a ban on any type of proselytizing. That means absolute neutrality in public services," she explained in an interview with France 3 television. "The France team will not wear the headscarf."

While Hurtado did not directly address France's position, she emphasized that the international Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women prohibits discriminatory practices.

"Any state party to the convention—in this case, France—has an obligation to... modify social or cultural patterns that are based on the idea of the inferiority or superiority of either sex," Hurtado stated.

Marwan Naamani (AFP/File) A Marseille waterpark has cancelled plans to host a private event for Muslim women wearing burqinis -- full-body swimsuits -- after they sparked outrage in secular France

She further highlighted that discriminatory practices against a particular group could have harmful consequences.

As a result, restrictions on religious expressions or attire choices are deemed acceptable only under specific circumstances that "address legitimate concerns of public safety, public order, or public health or morals in a necessary and proportionate fashion."

In France, the issue of religious attire is closely linked to the country's strict secularism regulations, which aim to maintain state neutrality in religious matters while ensuring citizens' right to freely practice their religion.

French laws prohibit the wearing of "ostentatious" religious symbols in certain contexts, such as state schools and by civil servants. In 2010, full-face coverings were also banned.

In June, France's Council of State upheld a ban on women footballers wearing the hijab, sparking debates about the compatibility of religious attire and sports participation.