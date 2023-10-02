Reports of Saudi takeover of Olympique de Marseille denied

Currently, the Saudis own three football clubs: Newcastle and Sheffield in England, and Almeria in Spain

Rumors of a potential takeover of Olympique de Marseille (OM) by Saudi interests, along with the prospect of Zinedine Zidane taking over the club, have been circulating for several months.

However, Saudi sources with close ties to the matter have refuted these claims.

The latest development on this front comes from a journalist at France Bleu Provence, a source closely following developments at the Marseille club.

The journalist suggested that Zinedine Zidane had given his consent to coach OM if the club were purchased by Saudi interests. It was further alleged that an envelope of 300 million euros was promised for player recruitment in this scenario.

However, Bastien Borie, i24NEWS correspondent in Dubai, has received contrary information from Saudi sources, specifically individuals connected to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who were in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend. These sources denied the claims made by the journalist.

"We should not rule out any possibility, but we would have liked this journalist to identify his sources and provide some evidence to support his claims," said Bastien Borie. He added, "Once again, what he stated has been contradicted by two of my sources within the PIF and its subsidiary, SRJ Sports Investments."

While the denials cast doubt on the reported takeover, it does not necessarily mean that the Saudis have no interest in the French football scene. They are reportedly keeping an eye on developments at various football clubs in Europe and beyond as potential targets for future investments.

It's worth noting that several prominent European football clubs are currently owned by entities from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and these investments have seen consistent growth in the value of these clubs. This has presumably piqued Saudi interest in the sport. Currently, the Saudis own three football clubs: Newcastle and Sheffield in England, and Almeria in Spain.

Olympique de Marseille is currently under American ownership, with Frank McCourt at the helm. McCourt has not shown any inclination to relinquish ownership in the near future.

Regarding Zinedine Zidane, while it is widely acknowledged that he aspires to lead the French national team after Didier Deschamps, it is not anticipated that Deschamps will step down for another three or four years. In the meantime, Riyadh may be interested in offering Zidane the opportunity to coach a Saudi club.