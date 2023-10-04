The historic decision marks a return to the continent where the inaugural World Cup took place, exactly a century ago

In a surprising revelation, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez has officially announced that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will kick off in South America. The historic decision marks a return to the continent where the inaugural World Cup took place, exactly a century ago.

Following the announcement, it was revealed by The Athletic that the South American countries will each host their nation's opening match for the tournament, with Morocco, Spain, and Morocco co-hosting the rest of the tournament.

All six participating countries have secured automatic qualification for the tournament, marking a historic moment as the 2030 FIFA World Cup becomes the first ever to span three continents.

Morocco's role in the 2030 World Cup is particularly noteworthy. Recent reports suggest that Morocco is set to host at least one semi-final match, and there's a possibility that the match for third place could take place at Camp Nou, with the grand final potentially being held at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

The bidding process for the 2030 World Cup commenced in 2022, with FIFA setting rigorous regulations for potential hosts. The final decision will be announced at the FIFA Council, expected to convene in the fourth quarter of 2024.