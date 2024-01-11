Israeli ice hockey team barred from world championships over 'safety concerns'

The Israeli Ice Hockey Association (IIHA), in collaboration with the Israeli Olympic Committee, is set to file a legal claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following Israel's unexpected expulsion from the ice hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) cited "safety and security" concerns as the grounds for its decision to exclude the Israeli team from all competitions, a move that has stirred controversy and accusations of antisemitism.

The IIHF, in an announcement on Wednesday night, asserted that the decision to restrict the Israeli National Team's participation in IIHF Championships was rooted in the organization's duty of care and commitment to formulating health and safety policies. The move was made following a comprehensive risk assessment, discussions with participating countries, and consultations with hosts. This unprecedented decision has raised parallels to the exclusion of a country from a major sporting event, akin to FIFA barring a nation from the Soccer World Championship.

Expressing strong opposition to what they perceive as a dangerous and antisemitic decision, Yael Arad, chairwoman of the Israeli Olympic Committee, revealed disappointment over the lack of transparency in her personal discussions with the chairman of the International Federation. "Unfortunately, we are witnessing a precedent-setting and dangerous decision that stinks of antisemitism under the guise of safety for the athletes."

She emphasized that the International Olympic Committee supports their stance, vowing not to allow such actions to go unchallenged.

As of now, both the IIHF and the Israeli Ice Hockey League are yet to respond to requests for comments on the situation.

