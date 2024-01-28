Jannik Sinner stages remarkable comeback to win Australian Open

In a thrilling five-set final at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner achieved a stunning comeback from two sets down to secure his first grand slam title.

Facing off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the 22-year-old Italian emerged victorious with a final score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that captivated fans globally and marked a historic moment for Italian tennis.

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Sinner's remarkable journey to the title included a semifinal victory over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, setting the stage for an epic showdown with Medvedev in the final. The match featured incredible drama and intensity, with both players demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience on the court.

The momentum initially favored Medvedev as he raced to a two-set lead, applying precise and aggressive tactics that placed pressure on the young Italian. However, as the match progressed, Sinner adjusted his strategy, outlasting his opponent in longer rallies and securing the third set with a crucial break.

AP Photo/Louise Delmotte

The tide continued to shift in Sinner's favor as he carried the momentum through the fourth and fifth sets, ultimately completing the historic comeback. With this victory, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to win a grand slam since 1976 and the youngest male player to win the Australian Open since 2008.

The Australian Open has seen an unprecedented 35 five-set thrillers, equaling the Open Era record for any grand slam.

For Medvedev, the loss mirrored his 2022 Australian Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal, marking the second time he has let a two-set lead slip in the same Grand Slam.

AP Photo/Louise Delmotte

Despite a challenging route to the final, including three five-set matches and almost 21 hours on the court, Medvedev fell short in the closing stages of the match.

Sinner's victory secured his place in history as the third Italian man to win a grand slam title. At 22 years and 165 days, he joins an elite group of young champions and contributes to the changing landscape of men's tennis.