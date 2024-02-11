Super Bowl LVIII Preview: What to watch for on and off the field

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII reaches its final hours, football fans around the world are bracing themselves for what promises to be an unforgettable clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

This eagerly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LIV is set to captivate audiences with its blend of high-stakes competition and star-studded entertainment.

Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 a.m Israel time on Monday (6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday), the Super Bowl showdown will pit two of the NFL's most dominant teams against each other.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

For the Chiefs, led by the seasoned coaching prowess of Andy Reid, this marks their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Meanwhile, the 49ers, under the guidance of head coach Kyle Shanahan, are hungry for redemption following their heartbreak in the 2020 championship game.

The Chiefs, spearheaded by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have overcome formidable challenges this season to assert their dominance on the field. Despite facing adversity in the first half of the season, Mahomes and his teammates showcased their resilience in the AFC Championship Game, securing a hard-fought victory against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. A win for the Chiefs would not only cement their status as a dynasty but also etch their names in NFL history alongside the league's greatest teams.

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

On the opposing side, the 49ers have enjoyed a stellar regular season, clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed with the dynamic leadership of quarterback Brock Purdy. With Shanahan's offense guiding the team, the 49ers have emerged as the favorites from the regular season for the championship title.

A victory on Sunday would not only mark their first Super Bowl triumph since 1994, but to the incredible story of Purdy, who was drafted by San Francisco with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming that year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755668353052798990 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Away from the gridiron, the halftime show promises to dazzle viewers with a performance by eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher. With his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, Usher is poised to deliver a show-stopping spectacle that will reportedly include guest stars such as Justin Bieber.

Oh, and how can we forget about Taylor Swift, who's romance with Chiefs player Travis Kelce helped bring both new audiences to the sport as well increased spotlight on female NFL fans across the league.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756427389075112310 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the game itself is the main attraction, the Super Bowl commercials are also generating significant buzz. Advertisers are pulling out all the stops, enlisting high-profile actors and investing in dazzling special effects to captivate audiences during game breaks.

Among the advertisers vying for attention are several with notable Jewish and Israeli connections.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756574972766756986 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will air a poignant commercial featuring Dr. Clarence B. Jones, urging viewers to stand up against hate and silence.

"See, what you're saying is so important today," said Kraft to CBS. "That people have lost the history of the bond of our people."

Kraft reportedly paid over $7 million for the 60-second spot.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Additionally, an advertisement by Israel's National Information Directorate will shed light on the hostages held by Hamas, aligning with the Super Bowl broadcast to raise awareness on a global stage.

Notable non-Israeli/Jewish advertisements expected to air include a star-studded Uber Eats ad featuring Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, along with celebrity-packed spots for Mtn Dew Baja Blast, Michelob Ultra, and more.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

As the anticipation reaches fever pitch for the first ever NFL title game in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle that combines the possibility for one of the greatest match ups in big game history with some of the buggest off the field star power the NFL has ever seen.