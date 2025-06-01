300 arrested, 4 seriously hurt as fans celebrate PSG win in Champions League

At least 294 people were arrested overnight from Saturday to Sunday during clashes between supporters of Paris Saint-Germain and law enforcement in Paris.

The incidents broke out after the Parisian club's first historic victory in the Champions League, which saw the team beat Inter Milan 5-0. Images on social media show supporters vandalizing several districts of Paris, setting fire to vehicles and bicycles, and blocking traffic. The police dispersed the rioters using tear gas and batons. According to the British tabloid The Sun, the protestors set fires at dozens of points around the Parc des Princes, burning "cars, bicycles, and mattresses."

In Grenoble, four members of the same family were injured, two seriously, after a car hit a crowd celebrating the Parisian victory. "A vehicle apparently lost control, hitting four people, two of them seriously injured," the prefecture told AFP. The driver voluntarily surrendered to the police and is in custody. Munich, the host city of the final at Allianz Arena, also experienced disturbances. Supporters from both teams clashed in the subway before the match, with some throwing stones near the stadium, according to the Bild newspaper.

The French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, condemned on social media these "barbarians" who came out "on the streets to commit crimes. It's intolerable." The authorities had anticipated the risk of rioting. The official PSG store closed its doors and several stores on the Champs-Élysées reinforced their windows. About 5,400 police officers were deployed in Paris before the kick-off.