Decision to ban Israeli fans from soccer match in Britain sparks outrage

A decision by to ban Israeli soccer fans from attending a match at Birmingham, announced on Thursday after police advised the Aston Villa club no away fans could be at the game due to security concerns, sparked international outrage and was slammed as an unprecedented instance of exclusion.

The decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the match against Aston Villa in November was a "national disgrace," said British opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch on Friday. British Prime Keir Starmer earlier called the ban "the wrong decision" that needed to be reversed.

Part of the backdrop for the decision were the events in Amsterdam in November of last year, where more than 150 people were arrested after what was initially reported as clashes following a match between Maccabi and Ajax. It later emerged that the violence was organized in advance by bands of mostly Arab and Muslim youth — with the assistance of taxi drivers of the same ethnic and religious background — who spoke of a “Jew hunt.”

In Israel the decision to ban Maccabi fans from the game was condemned by officials as well as by freed hostage Emily Damari, herself a Maccabi fan, who said she was "shocked to my core with this outrageous decision to ban me, my family and my friends from attending an Aston Villa game in the UK."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1979110626631836018 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"What has become of the UK where blatant antisemitism has become the norm?" she added.

The decision, however, was praised by Ayoub Khan, an MP for Birmingham, who launched a petition to ban Israeli fans from the game and took to the X platform to celebrate its success. Khan is one of the four so-called "Gaza independents," four sectarian Muslim MPs elected last July on a platform of opposition to Israel.