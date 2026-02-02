Deni Avdija becomes first Israeli selected for NBA All-Star Game

Israeli NBA forward Deni Avdija was selected Sunday night for the NBA All-Star Game, marking a historic milestone in his career and a rare achievement for Israeli basketball.

Avdija earned one of 24 roster spots following a standout season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He will represent the Western Conference at the All-Star Game on February 15 in Los Angeles, alongside stars including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2018104511634505984 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Drafted to the NBA in 2020, Avdija is enjoying the strongest season of his career and has emerged as one of the league’s most talked-about players. His performances have driven a sharp rise in attention this season, with a record-breaking 34,911 mentions in January, reflecting his growing significance in the NBA.