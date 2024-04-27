European judo championships: Israel's Hershko claims gold medal

Israeli judokas Raz Hershko and Inbar Lanir showcased their talent and resilience at the European Judo Championships, with Hershko clinching the gold medal in the over 78 kg category and Lanir securing the bronze medal in the under 78 kg category.

Expressing her elation after securing the gold, 25-year-old Raz Hershko remarked, "I am very happy to have won the title. It’s another step towards the Olympic Games."

This victory marks a significant milestone for Hershko, her first championship title following her bronze medal achievement at the last World Championships.

Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP

Meanwhile, Inbar Lanir, Hershko's compatriot, exhibited her prowess on the mat by winning the bronze medal. Despite expressing disappointment over her loss in the semi-final, Lanir remained determined to improve, stating, "I am going to further work on my weak points in preparation for the Olympics." Having previously secured a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, Lanir emphasized the honor she feels in representing her country, stating, "I feel a great responsibility and a great pride in wearing the colors of my country."

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

In addition to her athletic achievements, Lanir extended her support to her fellow citizens, particularly to soldiers and families affected by kidnappings. She stated, "I send strength to all citizens of the country and in particular to the soldiers and families of those kidnapped, hoping that they return very soon."