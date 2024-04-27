The upcoming Paris Olympics is already stirring anticipation worldwide, with athletes from various nations vying for qualification.

Among them are Palestinian athletes, whose participation has garnered special attention due to recent remarks by International Olympic Committee (IOC) head, Thomas Bach.

In a recent interview with AFP, Bach said that between six to eight Palestinian athletes are expected to compete at the Paris Olympics, regardless of whether they qualify through traditional means or not. This statement comes amidst ongoing qualification events for the Games, scheduled to commence on July 26.

Bach emphasized the IOC's commitment to ensuring Palestinian representation at the Olympics, even if no athlete secures qualification through the standard competitive process. He explained that the IOC would extend invitations to Palestinian athletes through the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Palestine, mirroring the practice for other national committees without qualified athletes.

AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File

Bach mentioned that the International Olympic Committee has supported the athletes "to allow them to take part in qualifications and continue their training “from day one of the conflict” in Gaza.