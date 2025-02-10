Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from scoring a coveted “three-peat” performance on Sunday, winning Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

Kansas City was only just able to prevent a shutout by scoring in the third quarter, as they were down by 34 points to the City of Brotherly Love.

While the Chiefs attempted to win their fourth Super Bowl – and their third in a row – Philadelphia succeeded in redeeming their loss to the Chiefs in 2022’s Super Bowl LVII, which was won 38-35 after a key field goal.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrates after blocking a pass as Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia steamrolled through Kansas City in the first half after receiving at the start of the game, with their defense preventing any points scored by the Chiefs. After the Eagles’ first possession, a fourth down conversion was negated by an offensive pass interference call by the referees, on wide receiver AJ Brown (11).

First Half

The Eagles forced the Chiefs’ first possession to end in a punt, leading to a drive that culminated in a first touchdown thanks to a Philadelphia “Brotherly Shove” that pushed them into the end zone from the one-yard line.

Early in the second quarter, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) threw an interception as the Eagles neared the end zone. Unfortunately for Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Chiefs, he was unable to connect with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and they were ultimately forced to kick the ball.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) and linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia was able (after a penalty pushed them back on a fourth down attempt) to score another three points with a field goal off Jake Elliot’s (4) toe.

On a 3rd and 16 attempt from the 24-yard line, Mahomes threw an interception that turned into a pick 6 to cornerback Cooper DeJean (16).

Mahomes threw another interception to linebacker Zack Braun (53) from the 6-yard line, which ended in another touchdown for Philadelphia, again by Brown.

At halftime, rapper Kendrick Lamar sang his hit songs, with appearances by SZA and Samuel L. Jackson. In many ways, fans saw the performance as a victory for the celebrated rapper, after a year scoring time after time against rival Drake in a much-publicized rap battle.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum Mustard and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles

Second Half

The Chiefs received the kickoff in the second half, hoping to revert the string of turnovers that mired the game in the first half. Mahomes was unable to convert for a first down despite his best effort, sneaking to gain nine yards on a 3rd and 17 on the first possession.

Hurts led the Eagles to an impressive drive later in the third quarter, with a field goal bringing the score to 27-0.

With the Chiefs in dire straits, at risk of a shutout, Kansas City appeared to find its run game at the end of the third quarter. However, a holding call cost Mahomes a first down that he ran for, extending the play on third down. A failed fourth down conversion attempt that let the Eagles begin just past half field. DeVonta Smith (6) caught a deep pass for a touchdown, bringing the score to 34-0.

Mahomes racked up an impressive drive, connecting with Xavier Worthy (1) for a touchdown and preventing his team from being shutout. A two-point conversion was unsuccessful, however, leaving only 6 points on the board for Kansas City.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, Elliot scored another field goal, bringing the Chiefs farther from catching up.

Milton Williams (93) was able to score a strip sack against Mahomes, recovering the ball on the Chiefs’ 33-yard line. After failing to score another touchdown, Eagles’ kicker Elliot swooshed through another field goal, this time from 50 yards, bringing the score up to 40-6.

Mahomes was again able to connect with DeAndre Hopkins (8), with Justin Watson (84) securing the two point conversion. With the score now 40-14, but under 3 minutes left to play, Kansas City's hopes were dashed. An onside kick was unsuccessful, bringing possession back to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles kept possession as the clock wound down, but with began celebrating with a yellow Gatorade shower on Head Coach Nick Sirianni before the two-minute warning. Players hugs each other for Philadelphia's historic second Super Bowl win.

Kansas City was not done, though, with another touchdown pass by Mahomes hitting Worthy for another 6 points, and Hopkins receiving another 2 points in the conversion. That being said, despite the Chiefs' best efforts, the Eagles receiving the ball after the kickoff, solidifying their 40-22 victory with less than 2 minutes on the clock.

The age-old adage that defense wins championships has appeared moot since the NFL enacted rule changes in the past decade, encouraging high-scoring shootouts led by quarterbacks, but Philadelphia's performance affirms that the saying is just as relevant today as it was in days of yore.