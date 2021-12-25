NASA’s revolutionary James Webb telescope takes off

Webb, a large infrared telescope with a 21.3-foot primary mirror, is the successor to the Hubble Telescope

The biggest space telescope ever conceived, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, launched Saturday on a European Ariane rocket at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

Taking upward of 30 years and $10 billion to design and build, it is regarded as one of the 21st century’s most ambitious scientific endeavors.

The observatory will study “every phase of cosmic history” - from within our own solar system to distant observable galaxies in the “early universe,” NASA said.

Its goal will be to capture the very first galaxies of the Universe, to find stars forming planetary systems, and to probe the atmospheres of distant planets in search of gasses that could hint at the presence of life.

During its trek into space, the telescope must survive a 27-minute ascent before unfolding into a series of complex deployments, all of which must be completed perfectly in order to work as a whole.

"Webb is an extraordinary mission," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson, BBC reported.

"It's a shining example of what we can accomplish when we dream big. We've always known that this project would be a risky endeavor," Nelson added.

Webb - named after one of the architects of the Apollo Moon landings - was set to launch on December 24, but was postponed due to weather conditions.