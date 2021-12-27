UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites

OneWeb now has 394 satellites of the planned 650 in orbit for the constellation to provide internet globally

A Russian Soyuz rocket on Monday took 36 more satellites from British operator OneWeb into orbit, bringing the company more than halfway towards its goal of providing global broadband internet.

OneWeb is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low-earth-orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the planet.

The London-headquartered company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

With the latest mission, it now has a total of 394 satellites in orbit for the constellation.

"The demand for connectivity is not just at an emotional level, it is almost visceral," OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson told Via Satellite.

“We think we have this incredible opportunity to level up this digital divide and help close it."

The Russian rocket, operated by Europe's Arianespace, took off from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan.

"LIFTOFF!" Russia's Roscosmos space agency tweeted after the launch.

OneWeb is competing in the race to provide fast internet for the world's remote areas via satellites along with tech billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for roughly two decades, is under contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022.

The flight comes just two days after an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket launched NASA's James Webb Space Telescope into space from Kourou, French Guiana.