Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended due to misinformation spread by the congresswoman, the platform announced on Sunday.

Greene’s account was banned due “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter representative informed CNN.

The congresswoman was deplatformed following a fifth strike on her account for releasing a tweet with a misleading chart of information and claiming there are “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths,” The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The post was one of several pieces of Covid misinformation published on Greene’s personal Twitter account.

However, her Congressional account remains active on the platform.

Greene responded to the ban on the alternative social platform Telegram, where she said Twitter “is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” according to CNN.

The official’s account was previously temporarily restricted after she spread misinformation regarding the 2020 US presidential elections, alongside other false Covid claims.

She additionally announced in the past on Twitter that Covid vaccines are “failing” and that the virus is only dangerous to those who are either overweight or above the age of 65, according to NYT.

The congresswoman, a vocal supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, won Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race in August.