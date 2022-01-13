Mach 5 passenger plane could start supersonic travel

The race is on to launch the era of high-speed commercial flight

A commercial flight from New York to London takes around seven hours, but could that trip across the Atlantic soon be cut down to just 90 minutes?

Boom Supersonic is working on making that dream into a reality.

The US aerospace company plans to introduce its Boom Overture passenger plane in 2029 that will be able to whisk up to 55 passengers to their destination at a max speed of up to Mach 1.7.

"Our ultimate goal is high-speed flight for everybody. To make the fastest flight also the most affordable... supersonic flight is going to displace subsonic flight as the best way for everyone to travel over long distances," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic.

Because the Boom Overture can reach speeds above Mach 1, which is the speed of sound, this makes it a supersonic aircraft.

Earlier this month, Boom announced that it had won a three-year contract with the US Air Force to accelerate research and development into the Overture. The contract is valued at up to $60 million.

Last summer, United Airlines said that it would purchase 15 Boom Overture planes.

But Boom has some competition that can go even faster.

Hermeus, an Atlanta-based startup, is developing a supersonic plane called Quarterhorse which could be the fastest passenger aircraft ever at an unbelievable Mach 5.

Right now, the Quarterhorse is too small to carry people and is remote-controlled, but if the engine gets scaled up as Hermeus is planning, it could change the landscape of commercial air travel forever.

Meaning that soon enough, you could take a day trip to Europe from the US and be home just in time for dinner.