AT&T to delay some 5G deployment amid aviation standoff

The proposal would allow about 90 percent of the wireless tower deployment to move forward

Multinational telecoms firm AT&T said Tuesday it would agree to temporarily defer turning on some 5G wireless towers near key airport runways to avert a looming aviation crisis.

The proposal would allow about 90 percent of the wireless tower deployment to move forward, sources told Reuters, although it would impact 5G deployment near many large population centers.

Two of the sources said it would require delaying just over 500 towers from being activated near airports. The vast majority are Verizon towers.

"We are frustrated by the [Federal Aviation Administration's] inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services," AT&T said, according to Reuters.

The White House is working to prevent a massive disruption in flights ahead of the scheduled 5G deployment and is actively engaged on the issue, a senior official said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483468945252360192 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Airlines are preparing to cancel a large number of passenger and cargo flights to prepare for the 5G deployment on Wednesday, after warning of "catastrophic" impacts on Monday.

The chief executives of major US passenger and cargo carriers on Monday said the new 5G service could render a significant number of aircraft unusable, and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas," causing chaos for US flights.