Pet cloning: A growing industry condemned by activists

Pet owners from around the world are spending tens of thousands of dollars in an industry that is getting bigger by the day - pet cloning.

More than a decade ago, Dolly the Sheep was born, the first-ever mammal cloned from an adult cell.

Since then, companies have popped up around the world, offering pet owners the chance to create genetic replicas of their pets.

“Dog cloning is $50,000, and cat-cloning is $35,000,” Melain Rodriguez, client service manager at the cloning services firm ViaGen Pets, told i24NEWS.

The clients who clone their pets typically come from wealthier backgrounds, like Barbra Streisand, who cloned her dog with ViaGen - one of the industry’s leading US agencies - along with the former first lady of Iceland, who cloned her sheepdog.

Many animal advocates raise strong objections to pet cloning, saying it particularly creates an industry of farmed dogs because the cloning process often requires numerous dogs to produce a single clone.

More than 1,000 embryos were implanted into 123 surrogates to produce the world’s first cloned puppy in 2005.

However, ViaGen asserts that the success rate of cloned births has gone up significantly since then and that their surrogates are treated with respect.

“Without a happy, healthy surrogate mom, the success rates aren't going to be what we want them to be,” Rodriguez explained to i24NEWS.

She added that while a cloned pet may not be identical to the original animal, clients should think about them as “identical twins born at a different time.”

“Their personality may be different, so the healthy way to think about a cloned animal is it’s a little piece of the original animal.”