5 game-changing creations of 2021

From a desert utopia to recyclable cars, floating homes, emergency shelters, and water-collecting skyscrapers

The year 2021 saw creators pushing the boundaries of what might be possible, including five game-changing inventions that could reshape the course of the future.

1. The Desert City Telosa

The city of Telosa is a proposed utopia with the hope of housing five million people by 2050.

This 150,000-acre metropolis would be built in a desert region somewhere in the United States with eco-friendly architecture, sustainable energy protection, and a drought-resistant water system.

Budgeted at $400 billion, the only question is where to place the desert paradise.

2. 100% Recyclable BMW

German car manufacturer BMW unveiled designs for its BMW i Vision Circular, a four-seater concept made entirely out of recyclable materials.

Built with repurposed aluminum, steel, and plastics, the car will be built using 3D printing to reduce waste and could hit roads by 2040.

3. Floating Mobile Houses

Japanese conglomerate Sony’s design group Creative Center dreamed up a series of mobile homes floating in Tokyo Bay, south of Japan, to combat the threat of rising sea levels.

The “sea nomads” would be propelled by water jets and equipped with self-sustaining power and water systems, and would be able to connect to each other to withstand storms.

4. Airdropped Emergency Shelters

The Radical Gravity project of the London Design Biennale envisions airplanes releasing up to 500 liveable pods at once.

When grounded, these units, known as Gravitons, would auto-inflate into networks of liveable oases for people stuck in emergencies, designed to collect rainwater and generate energy.

5. Rain-Harvesting Skyscrapers

South African firm BPAS Architects designed structures to reach over 3,200 feet in the sky to collect moisture from the air before it evaporates, designed to help revitalize natural ecosystems decimated by desertification.

Water is then filtered into underground storage facilities where solar-powered pumps can transport it to farming areas or people’s homes.