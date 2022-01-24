NASA: James Webb Space Telescope reached destination

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space science telescope ever to be constructed

Almost a month after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) fired its thrusters and reached its orbital destination around a million miles away from our planet, NASA announced on Monday.

At around 2:00 pm Eastern Time, the observatory fired its thrusters for five minutes in order to reach the so-called second Lagrange point, or L2, where it will have a wide view of the cosmos.

"Webb, welcome home!" said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement, adding “We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe.”

The JWST is the most powerful space science telescope ever to be constructed.

The minds behind the device hope it will provide new insights on galactic phenomena with high-resolution infrared-light images of distant space.

JWST project manager Bill Ochs of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center lauded the mission milestone as a major win for the team.

“During the past month, JWST has achieved amazing success and is a tribute to all the folks who spent many years and even decades to ensure mission success,” Ochs said in a NASA blog update.

“We are now on the verge of aligning the mirrors, instrument activation and commissioning, and the start of wondrous and astonishing discoveries,” he continued.