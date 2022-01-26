Human Rights Watch: senior staffer targeted with NSO spyware

The rights group says the software was used against Lama Fakih, head of the Beirut office, five times

Human Rights Watch said Wednesday that a senior staff member was targeted last year with spyware made by Israel's NSO Group.

The rights group said the software was used against Lama Fakih, Crisis and Conflict director and head of the Beirut office, five times between April and August 2021.

Fakih oversees crisis response from Syria, Myanmar, Israel and Palestinian territories, Afghanistan, the United States, and other countries.

"This includes documenting and exposing human rights abuses and serious international crimes during armed conflicts, humanitarian disasters, and severe social or political unrest," a statement from HRW said.

Apple informed Fakih of the breach on November 24, with forensic analysis by HRW confirming the presence of the software.

“It is no accident that governments are using spyware to target activists and journalists, the very people who uncover their abusive practices,” Fakih said.

“They seem to believe that by doing so, they can consolidate power, muzzle dissent, and protect their manipulation of facts.”

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on meetings and conversations.

The United States blacklisted the Israeli company because of its "activities contrary to national security" and called for sanctions against the company.