US regulator points to progress in allowing 5G at more airports

'The big crisis was averted,' says JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes

US aviation officials reported progress Friday on allowing more 5G service near airports following negotiations with telecommunications providers, but airlines said there were still some disruptions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) praised Verizon and AT&T for providing "more precise data about the exact location of wireless transmitters," the agency said in a statement.

The data permitted the FAA to narrow the territory where it still has safety questions and "enable the wireless providers to safely turn on more towers as they deploy new 5G service in major markets across the United States," the regulator said.

Telecom firms spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses but were forced to delay the launch following an outcry from the aviation industry warning of massive disruptions.

At issue is the possibility 5G signals will interfere with radio altimeters that allow aircraft to conduct low-visibility landings.

Since Verizon and AT&T agreed on January 18 to delay 5G implementation at some airports, the FAA has been gradually clearing more aircraft following a review.

The agency said about 90 percent of US commercial aircraft were cleared for "most" low-visibility approaches in areas with 5G. On Thursday, the Boeing 737 MAX became the latest model to receive that approval.

"The altimeter approvals we issued do not cover every runway at every airport," the FAA said in response to questions. "As we're able to analyze more data from the spectrum holders, we can refine the models that determine what safety restrictions are necessary."

JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes said Thursday a "very low percentage" of its flights are affected by current restrictions relating to 5G.

"The big crisis was averted," Hayes said on a conference call with analysts but added that the aviation issues related to the 5G ramp-up are "iterative," and there could be other impacts down the road.