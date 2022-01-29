Finland claims diplomats' mobile devices hacked with Israeli spyware

Israeli company NSO Group, producer of the Pegasus spyware, said it would cooperate with the probe

The mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working abroad were hacked with the use of sophisticated Israeli-produced spyware, Helsinki said on Friday.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said the victims were targeted through the Pegasus software developed by the Israeli NSO Group company, already embroiled in a series of high-profile surveillance scandals.

The controversial software can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone or tablet and allow its operators to gain access to the device's contents.

"The highly sophisticated malware has infected users' Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user's part," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Through the spyware, the perpetrators may have been able to harvest data from the device and exploit its features."

Israeli company NSO Group, makers of the Pegasus spyware, said it would cooperate in any investigation.

"NSO Group does not know the facts, but can assure that we will be assisting in any investigation on this issue to determine whether a misuse of our products occurred," the company said in a statement.

"If and when a misuse by one of our customers would be found, we will take immediate action, including terminating the customer’s system and contract," it added.