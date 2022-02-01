New York Times acquires hit puzzle game Wordle

Wardle says Wordle's acquisition 'feels very natural to me' given the game's inspiration

On Monday, the New York Times announced that it purchased the trending puzzle game Wordle and said that the game will initially remain free for new and existing players.

Wordle, a word game where players are given six chances and color-coded hints to guess a mystery five letter word, is a smash hit enjoyed by millions of users daily.

The game was purchased from its creator and namesake, software developer Josh Wardle, for a sum “in the low seven figures,” according to the NYT.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488263944309731329 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He initially created the game for him and his partner, who frequently played the other digital NYT puzzle and word games throughout 2020, according to an interview with the paper back in early January.

Given the game’s inspiration, Wardle said that the decision to sell Wordle to the daily just made sense.

“New York Times Games play a big part in its origins, and so this step feels very natural to me,” Wardle explained in a statement released by the NYT.

Wordle’s acquisition by the NYT is part of the paper’s shifting strategy to attract more paying readers through its digital game ventures.

The purchase “reflects the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee, in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025,” the NYT reported.