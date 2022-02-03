Meta plummets on stock market after weak earnings report

Meta says in earnings report Facebook shrunk for the first time in the platform’s history

Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, saw an over 24 percent drop in shares Thursday after releasing a weak earnings report, in what experts say could be the worst single-day loss for a US firm.

The plummet, which took out more than $200 billion of the company’s market value, also rattled other technology stocks.

“The tech selloff spilled over to broader equity markets this morning and with the Fed preparing to raise interest rates, we could see more volatility going forward,” Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux told Reuters.

In the company’s latest earnings report on Wednesday, Meta said Facebook shrunk for the first time in the platform’s history, losing around half a million of its daily users in the first quarter of 2021, setting off a shock in the market.

Additionally, share profits are down 5 percent from last year’s numbers, a slump CEO Mark Zuckerberg attributed to the spread of platform alternatives like TikTok.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” Zuckerberg told investors on a call Wednesday, according to CBS News.

The news marks a worrying sign for the social network - which is attempting to reinvent itself with its “metaverse” initiative in hopes of leaving the platform’s Facebook Papers scandal and pushback behind.