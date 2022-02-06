Spinoff 2022: NASA tech that can clean pollution and fight Covid

'The value of NASA is not confined to the cosmos but... to address humanity's greatest challenges'

NASA’s ‘Spinoff 2022’ tells the stories of companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, presenting new technologies and research that could change the world.

Featured in the publication are more than 45 companies using NASA technology to advance manufacturing techniques, detoxify polluted soil, improve weather forecasting, and even slow the spread of viruses such as Covid.

“The value of NASA is not confined to the cosmos but realized throughout our country,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, SciTechDaily reported.

“From… understanding the universe and our place within it to technology transfers that make life easier for folks around the world.”

'Spinoff 2022' Highlights

1. Fresh produce grown using NASA’s vertical farm.

2. Keeping people warm outside with technology developed for insulation in space.

3. One of the first robotic commercial lunar landers to deliver science and technology payloads to the moon.

4. A grip-strengthening glove to reduce workplace injuries.

5. Improved indoor air quality with a system used to grow plants in space, effectively leading to reduced spreading of airborne viruses such as Covid.

“As we combat the coronavirus pandemic and promote environmental justice and sustainability, NASA technology is essential to address humanity’s greatest challenges,” Nelson continued.

‘Spinoff 2022’ is part of NASA’s Technology Transfer Program within the Space Technology Mission Directorate, according to SciTechDaily.

The program is charged with finding the widest possible applications for NASA technology that could benefit the rest of the world.

“NASA is much more than rocket launches and astronauts. We’re about improving the quality of life for people all around the world,” said Daniel Lockney, Technology Transfer Program executive.