Israeli scientists aim to give paralyzed people ability to walk again

Researchers at Tel Aviv University make paralyzed mice walk again using human spinal cord implants

Israeli scientists were able to make paralyzed mice walk again by implanting them with human spinal cord tissue, in a world-first experiment that could pave the way for paralyzed people to return to an upright position.

The research was conducted at Tel Aviv University with the findings published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Advanced Science.

In the study, a lab team engineered spinal cord tissue from human cells and implanted them into 15 mice with long-term paralysis — 12 of the mice walked normally three months later.

When broken down between the two groups of mice experimented on — 100 percent of the "acute" group that had been recently paralyzed were able to walk, while 80 percent of the "chronic" group with long-term paralysis regained their ability to walk.

The researchers say that they are less than three years away from conducting clinical trials on humans.

“We hope to reach the stage of clinical trials in humans within the next few years, and ultimately get these patients back on their feet," research team leader Prof. Tal Dvir said.

"The company’s preclinical program has already been discussed with the [US regulator] FDA. Since we are proposing an advanced technology in regenerative medicine, and since at present there is no alternative for paralyzed patients, we have good reason to expect relatively rapid approval of our technology."