The Enigma: Billion-year-old diamond sells for $4.3m

The Enigma, a 555-carat black diamond sold for $4.3 million to an anonymous buyer in an auction last week.

Auctioned by the fine arts company Sotheby’s, The Enigma is believed to be the world’s largest cut diamond and has sparked competing theories over its origins, including that it made its way to Earth on an asteroid.

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Richard Heart informed his Twitter followers that he was the one who bought the jewel, although this was not confirmed.

He said that “as soon as the payment’s gone through and possession’s been taken,” the gem would be renamed to “HEX.com diamond,” referencing the blockchain he founded.

The Enigma - which is the size of a racquetball - is a member of the carbonado diamond family, one of the toughest forms of natural diamond.

They are extremely rare, can grow very large, and have only ever been found in Brazil and the Central African Republic.

Due to traces of osbornite in carbonados, a mineral found only in meteors, some believe them to originate from space.

Sotheby’s described The Enigma as “one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind,” BBC News reported.

Black diamonds are usually around 2.6 to 3.2 billion years old, formed in an event mysterious to this day.

They have a unique combination of physical and chemical features unlike other diamonds - jet black, opaque, and full of visible holes, according to National Geographic.